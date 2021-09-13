Join Team TechCrunch at these speed networking sessions at Disrupt

Grab a red Sharpie, circle September 20 on your calendar (ooh, how old school), and get ready to jump start your TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 networking experience. Sure, Disrupt’s “official” run is September 21-23, but why wait to meet other movers and shakers in your specific tech category?

We’re hosting a series of speed networking sessions to get your Disrupt kicked off on Monday, September 20. These events will take place in CrunchMatch, our AI-powered platform that helps you find and connect with attendees on your must-meet list.

Pro Tip 1: If you purchased a pass, you received an email with instructions on how to access CrunchMatch. Yeah, you did.

Pro Tip 2: You still have time to buy your Disrupt 2021 pass for less than $100. Look through the Disrupt agenda and see all the programming, events and opportunity waiting for you.

We love free swag, and we’re pretty sure you do, too. So, we’ll randomly select one participant from each networking session to receive a TC swag bag. W00t!

Here are the meet and greets happening at Disrupt – Choose your category and kickstart your connections.

Peer-to-Peer: Investors Connect with your community of startup investors to share connections, insights and expertise.

Peer-to-Peer: Early-Stage Founders Meet the founders also launching at Disrupt to share insights and grow your support network.

The Full Stack: Meet the data analysts, engineers, hackers, data scientists, and software developers that power your tech.

BIPOC & Women of Disrupt (and their allies) We invite all women and BIPOC (and all allies) attending Disrupt to join us for this roundup to inspire one another and grow your network.

B2B 2 Connect: Are you working on products that make it easier for businesses to thrive? Meet and share ideas and others with the SaaS and Enterprise community.

DNA/Tech: Meet the scientists who are using technology and engineering to produce advancements in health and biology.

Planet/Impact: Passionate about making an impact on our planet? Join this networking session focused on sustainability, greentech and cleantech projects.

Money Matters: Network with the power brokers changing the face of financial services, banking and crypto.

Autonobot: Discover the builders automating our lives with robotics and hardware alongside the scientists creating the artificial intelligence that powers it all.

The Station: Share insights with people pushing the boundaries of mobility including drone technology, autonomous vehicles, and transportation.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 takes place on September 21-23, and these meet and greet sessions can help you hit the networking ground running. Make the most out of your TC Disrupt experience!

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at Disrupt 2021? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.