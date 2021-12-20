Jolywood switches on 1.5 GW TOPCon solar cell factory in China

A production line at Jolywood’s new factory.

Chinese PV module manufacturer Jolywood has commissioned a 1.5 GW TOPCon solar cell factory in Taizhou City, in China’s Zhejiang province.

“With this new manufacturing facility, our TOPCon solar cell production capacity has now reached 3.6 GW,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. The other 2.1 GW of capacity comes from another factory located in the Jiangsu province. “Our new production plant will produce cells based on larger wafers with a size of 182mm.”

The company said the factory will produce n-type bifacial cells with fully automated production equipment relying on 5G intelligent automated guided vehicles (AGV materials) and product transmission systems.

“It is a great honor to invite you to witness the bright moment of the n-type technology gradually being recognized by the mainstream photovoltaic market,” said Jolywood chairman, Lin Jianwei.

The solar manufacturer added, it wants to further expand its TOPCon cell capacity over the coming years. “We are planning to build another 16 GW factory in Taiyuan, Shanxi province,” the spokesperson stated.

Jolywood presented, in October, a 700 W TOPCon solar module at Intersolar in Munich, Germany. The JW-HD132N panel is based on 210mm wafers built with the company’s n-type TOPCon 2.0 cell technology, dubbed Niwa Max, which the manufacturer said reached efficiencies of up to 25.4% in the laboratory.