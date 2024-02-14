Jordan launches online platform for residential solar subsidies

Amman, the capital of Jordan

Jordan’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (MEMR) has launched an online platform for inquiries related to a subsidy program for residential solar heaters and PV systems.

The scheme is managed by Jordan’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Encouragement Fund (JREEEF). It forms part of the third phase of the fund’s national program for the residential sector with solar water heaters and solar cells.

The program will cover 30% of installation costs for solar water heaters and PV systems. It will also offer facilities for paying the remaining amount through approved banks and local associations.

MEMR says the program is set to benefit around 7,000 targeted households and 35,000 citizens, contributing to lower monthly electricity bills.

The online platform allows applicants to learn about the program details, frequently asked questions and the list of approved financing windows. In order to complete the necessary technical documents to benefit from the service, beneficiaries must approach the designated financing windows after obtaining preliminary inclusion approval.

According to MEMR, the scheme aligns with Jordan’s leadership in using renewable energy in various sectors, with renewable energy accounting for 27% of its generated electricity.

Analysis by data consultancy Wiki-Solar, published by pv magazine last year, ranked Jordan third in the world for the contribution of utility-scale solar to overall energy consumption. The research showed that Jordan’s large-scale solar capacity equated to 17% of the country’s annual consumption in 2022.