JSW Energy to set up 1 GW pumped storage project in India

JSW Energy, a private-sector power supplier in India, has agreed to invest in 1 GW of pump storage project and 1 GW of wind energy in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.
Under a recent deal with the Tamil Nadu government, JSW Energy will expand its existing footprints in Tuticorin and Tirunelveli districts with an investment of more than $1.44 billion, contributing to the state’s sustainable development goals.
JSW Energy already has a significant presence in the state. It has set an ambitious target for a 50% reduction of its carbon footprint by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050.
The company said it aims to become a 20 GW power generator along with 40 GWh/5 GW of storage capacity by 2030. It is working to reach 1 GW of solar module manufacturing capacity per year and a green hydrogen production capacity of 3,800 tons per annum by 2025.
