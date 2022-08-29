 Press "Enter" to skip to content

JSW Energy wins tender for 1 GWh of battery storage in India

By Peter Moore on August 29, 2022

JSW Energy, a private-sector power producer, will set up 1 GWh of standalone, grid-connected battery energy storage projects on a build-own-operate-transfer basis in the Indian state of Rajasthan.

From pv magazine India

JSW Energy has secured 500 MW/1 GWh of battery energy storage system projects by placing a winning bid in a Solar Energy Corp. of India auction.

The auction also attracted bids from companies such as Acme, Hartree Partners Singapore, Eden Renewable, Sterlite Power Transmission, NTPC Renewable Energy, ReNew, and Azure Power.

JSW Energy will set up the battery energy storage system (BESS) in Rajasthan, close to the Fatehgarh-III substations of the interstate power transmission system. It can set up the BESS as two 250 MW installations, each with the capacity to store at least two hours of electricity.

Source: pv magazine

