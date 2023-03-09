Just 48 hours left to save $1,000 on TC Disrupt passes

 Press "Enter" to skip to content

By Bernice Clark on March 9, 2023

Do you thrive under pressure? Do you make your best decisions at the last minute? We’re not here to judge — we’re here to remind you that you have just 48 hours left to snag the biggest savings on passes to TechCrunch Disrupt, taking place September 19–21 in San Francisco.

Here’s how you can keep $1,000 in your pocket and join more than 10,000 members of the global tech startup community. Like you, they’re laser focused on building the future of tech. Buy a pass before this Friday, March 10 at 11:59 p.m. PST, and you’ll save $1,000. That hefty discount applies to these types of passes:

  • General Admission
  • Founder
  • Investor

Students and nonprofits — beat that same deadline to get a deeply discounted pass for just $95!

Networking nirvana at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Disrupt is famous for gathering the world’s leading founders, CEOs, investors and startup experts, which makes the three-day conference a world-class networking destination. While our event app makes finding, connecting and scheduling 1:1 meetings easy, you’ll find plenty of other ways to network face-to-face.

  • Explore the expo floor and converse with the Startup Battlefield 200 companies.
  • Sign up for Dinners for 6 and connect with other attendees over a meal at a local restaurant.
  • Check out the various receptions.
  • Attend after-parties.

Never underestimate the power of serendipity and the opportunities for spontaneous connections.

TechCrunch Disrupt takes place in San Francisco on September 19–21. The countdown continues, $1,000 in savings is on the line, and you have just 48 hours left before prices increase. The deadline is Friday, March 10 at 11:59 p.m. PST. The pressure’s on — buy your Disrupt pass today!

