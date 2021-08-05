Kaco unveils new single-phase string inverter

The blueplanet NX1 M2 inverter.

German inverter manufacturer Kaco New Energy, a subsidiary of German industrial conglomerate Siemens, has launched a new single-phase transformerless string inverter for residential PV systems.



The new blueplanet NX1 M2 product range is available in four different versions with an output of 3.0, 3.7, 4.0, and 5.0 kVA, respectively. The smallest device has an efficiency of 97.5% and a European efficiency rating of 96.9%, while the largest device has an efficiency of 97.5% and a European efficiency rating of 97.0%. The maximum recommended power for the PV generator with the smallest device is 4.5 kW and for the largest device is 7 kW.

All devices measure 76 x 355 x 145 mm, weigh 11kg, and have two maximum power point tracking (MPPT) inputs, each with a load capacity of 3,500 W. Their MPPT range is 140 – 480 V for the smallest inverter and 220 – 480 V for the largest.

The inverters are also equipped with IP65 protection and natural convection cooling. They can be used in projects at altitudes of up to 3,000 meters and with an ambient operating temperature ranging from -25 C to 60 C.

The manufacturer said the devices are suitable for any roof geometry. “The new inverters are ideally designed for use in all European and many non-European countries, especially where single-phase networks predominate,” it further explained, noting that their weight and compact size make it easy to store, transport, and deploy.

The company said it began shipping the new products on Thursday, August 5.