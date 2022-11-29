Kaco unveils string inverters for rooftop solar arrays

Kaco has launched a new line of blueplanet NX3 three-phase string inverters for applications ranging from small residential rooftop arrays to projects on commercial buildings. They have outputs between 3 kW and 33 kW, a maximum efficiency of 97.8%, and a maximum European efficiency of 97.5%.

German inverter manufacturer Kaco New Energy has launched a new three-phase, transformer-less string inverter for residential and commercial rooftop PV systems.

The new blueplanet NX3 product range includes nine different versions with outputs of 3.0 kVA, 5.0 kVA, 8.0 kVA, 10.0 kVA, 15.0 kVA, and 20.0 kVA. The smallest device has an efficiency of 97.3% and a European efficiency rating of 95.8%, while the largest device has an efficiency of 97.8% and a European efficiency rating of 97.5%.

All of the devices measure 435 mm x 503 mm x 183 mm. The 3.0 kVA and 5.0 kVA variants, which are designed for small residential rooftop applications, weigh less than 16 kg, while the commercial devices weigh 18 kg.

The residential inverters have two maximum power point tracking (MPPT) inputs, each with a load capacity of 6,200 W and an operating range of 270 V to 850 V. The commercial inverters have two MPPTs with a load capacity of 12,000 W and an operating range of 400 V to 850 V.

The inverters are equipped with IP65 protection and active cooling. They can be used in projects at altitudes of up to 3,000 meters and with ambient operating temperatures ranging from -25 C to 60 C.

Popular content

Kaco New Energy said the devices are designed for east-west-facing rooftops, or contorted architectural designs.

“If required, the trackers will work in parallel and process double the current,” the company explained. “Thus, dimensioning arrays with high powered PV modules facing south is just as simple.”

It said the inverters can be used for new projects and to repower PV applications. The NX3 line is certified in more than 20 European countries and international markets, including Israel and Jordan.