Key takeaways from China’s SNEC Energy Storage & H2 tradeshow

The SNEC (2023) International Energy Storage Technology and Equipment and Application (Shanghai) Conference and Exhibition concluded on Nov. 3, uniting more than 600 global energy storage and hydrogen companies, with over 100,000 attendees. The event showcased various products, including energy storage systems, batteries, power control systems (PCSs), temperature control and air conditioning systems, and fire protection devices. It also featured the top 10 most innovative technologies selected by an expert panel. Huawei

Huawei Digital Energy unveiled its comprehensive smart PV storage solutions and intelligent charging network solutions. It also presented its latest successful applications throughout the world.

BYD

BYD introduced the MC-I, a new commercial and industrial energy storage product that directly incorporates a 350 Ah blade battery, boasting a volume energy density of 70.12KWh/m³ and a footprint energy density of 178.11KWh/m². The system supports up to 10 cabinets in parallel and can be scaled up to 5 MWh, offering a long cycle life of up to 10,000 cycles, 5% higher battery availability compared to traditional products, and an impressive system energy efficiency of 90%.

KSTAR

KSTAR introduced its industrial and commercial energy storage product, the KAC120DS-BC233DE, featuring CATL lithium iron phosphate batteries, a dual fire protection design, modular cabinets, and IP65 protection. The product is known for its safety, reliability, simplicity, and adaptability, according to the company.

AiSWEI

AISI introduced the ASW A-S integrated micro-storage batteries, the ASW H-T2/H-T3 new-generation three-phase energy storage inverters, and the Ai-HB G2 new-generation high-voltage batteries for energy storage, along with other notable products.

Zenergy

Zenergy, based in China’s Jiangsu province, won the Energy Storage Applications Excellence Award for its battery packs and systems. It also introduced the mass-produced 314 Ah Qiankun Battery System, which is certified under IEC 62619 and UL 9540A, in addition to being recognized by TÜV Rheinland.

TBEA

TBEA introduced a string liquid-cooled energy storage system, flexible transmission system solutions, as well as several zero-carbon integrated intelligent energy solutions, and the TB-eCloud digital intelligent operation and maintenance (O&M) solutions.

Growatt

Growatt displayed three energy storage solutions for C&I, residential and EV charging applications. It also presented energy storage cabinets with the WIS 100K-AM and WIS 180-210K-AM energy storage converters.

Jinlong Solis

Jinlong Solis showcased its new series of batteries and inverters. The G6-PV60K-M battery and the S6-EH3P(29.9-50)K-H inverter is designed for C&I applications, and the S6-EH3P(12-20)K-H and S6-EH1P(12-16)K-L inverters is made for residential PV.

CNTE

CNTE, based in Fujian province, showcased an integrated charging station featuring DC microgrid technology. The innovation directly powers charging piles with energy storage systems, effectively minimizing power loss, reducing grid load and fluctuations, while also enhancing the quality of power supply for electric vehicles. The station is compatible with 180 kW to 350 kW super-fast charging piles, offering rapid charging for electric vehicles.

Shuangliang H2

Shuangliang launched its JSDJ S1 series of alkaline electrolyzers. It said its electrolyzer has a safe and stable wideband operating load, with a hot start time of only 10 seconds and a minimum operating load of as low as 20%.