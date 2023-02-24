Key takeaways from Genera 2023

This year’s edition of Genera, Spain’s largest energy trade show, focused heavily on solar and attracted significantly more companies and visitors than last year, according to provisional data.

From pv magazine Spain

The 2023 edition of the Genera energy trade show was held between Feb. 21 and Feb. 23 in Madrid, with the support of the Spanish Ministry of Environment and the Institute for the Diversification and Saving of Energy (IDAE). The organizer of Genera 2023, Ifema, claimed that this year’s event grew “across all parameters.”

It drew 385 direct exhibitors across 18,000 square meters of exhibition space in three halls, up ​​70% from 2022. The participants included 141 international companies and organizations from 21 countries, including China, Germany, Italy, Turkey, the Netherlands, and Portugal, according to Ifema. Although the event organizer has yet to reveal official visitor data, it claimed that visitor numbers rose by more than 50% from 2022, when more than 25,500 people participated.

Numbers aside, this year’s event underscored Spain’s position as a key center of value for the PV industry. Genera has practically become a solar fair, and it is no longer primarily focused on energy self-consumption.

After years of absence, a number of big names returned to Genera with their own stands. Many manufacturers of batteries and storage systems participated, in addition to a flourishing ecosystem of secondary and tertiary producers of components of PV projects. The show exhibited all the signs of a mature PV market: cables, alarms, manufacturing lines, packaging, drones for operations and maintenance, robots, cleaning products, and software.

Genera 2023 also served as the stage for a number of important announcements. Iberdrola revealed that it will start manufacturing solar panels in Spain, Trina Solar presented its new series of TOPCon solar panels for rooftops, and Canadian Solar’s Eternalplanet unit unveiled a new residential storage system for the European market.

Market analysts and international consultancies, such as Wood Mackenzie and Pexapark, walked the corridors of Genera. Numerous independent power producdrs and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors were also in attendance.

In addition, a number of Spanish government officials attended the trade show, including Minister for the Ecological Transition Teresa Ribera, Energy Secretary Sara Aagesen, and IDAE Director Joan Groizard. In a short interview, Groizard discussed the state of solar manufacturing in Spain with pv magazine.