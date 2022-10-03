Kim Kardashian charged by SEC for pushing crypto, reaches $1.26M settlement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is charging Kim Kardashian for “unlawfully touting” a “crypto security,” the agency announced on Monday morning. The SEC says that Kardashian was in violation of its rules when she promoted a “crypto asset security offered and sold by EthereumMax” without the necessary disclosure that she was paid to promote it.

Kardashian has already agreed to settle the case, with a $1.26 million penalty payment, and to help the SEC with its ongoing investigation.

Today @SECGov, we charged Kim Kardashian for unlawfully touting a crypto security. This case is a reminder that, when celebrities / influencers endorse investment opps, including crypto asset securities, it doesn’t mean those investment products are right for all investors. — Gary Gensler (@GaryGensler) October 3, 2022

Developing…