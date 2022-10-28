KSolare unveils new three-phase solar inverters

India-based KSolare Energy has unveiled its new 5G-Pro series three-phase grid-tie solar inverters, with power ranging from 3 kW to 60 kW. The inverters are suitable for high-wattage mono PERC and bifacial panels.

The maximum DC input voltage is 1,100 V for bigger devices (33 kW to 60 kW) and 1,000 V for 3 kW to 30 kW devices. The inverters weigh between 13.7 kg and 40 kg.

The 33 kW to 60 kW devices have a maximum conversion efficiency of 98.7% and a European efficiency of 98.3%. The 3 kW to 30 kW products have a maximum efficiency of 98% and a European efficiency rating of 97.5%. The MPPT tracking voltage ranges from 200 V DC to 1,000 V.

The other features include total harmonic distortion below 3%, Type-II/III surge protections, optimized natural/smart intelligent cooling, IP65 protection, and user-friendly remote monitoring of all parameters from the plant on PC and mobile apps.