KStar unveils battery inverter solution for C&I applications

KStar's new all-in-one energy storage system for commercial and industrial (C&I) applications features a 5.12 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery system with a 50 kW inverter. It includes two clusters of batteries with 10 modules each, for a maximum capacity of 102.4 kWh.

KStar has launched a new all-in-one energy storage system with an inverter and battery module. It is designed for commercial and industrial (C&I) applications.

The China-based storage and inverter manufacturer said the 5.12 kWh, 512 V batteries feature lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells from CATL. They include two clusters of batteries connected in parallel with 10 modules each in what KStar calls a “1+1 redundancy” design.

“If one battery cluster fails, the other 52.1 kWh battery cluster can still work normally,” KStar said in a statement. “They serve as each other’s backup, 1+1 redundancy design ensures the stability of the system operation.”

The system capacity can be expanded to 1 MW/2 MWh, according to KStar. The batteries fits in an outdoor cabinet measuring 1,100 mm x 1,1000 mm x 2,380 mm and weighing 1.5 tons. It comes with IP54 protection and operates in temperatures ranging from -30 C to 50 C. The maximum operating altitude is 4,000 meters, with derating starting at 3,000 meters.

The system reportedly “enables the power generation to restore a stable power grid, optimize the power output curve, reduce solar curtailment, increase the proportion of renewable energy in total power generation, and optimize the energy structure,” the manufacturer said.

The inverter has 50 kW power output. It has three maximum power point tracking (MPPTs) with an input voltage range of 350 V to 800 V. It has an efficiency rating of 97.5% and the maximum PV input voltage is 1,000 V.

The transformerless inverter measures 650 mm x 715 mm x 325 mm and weighs 75 kg. It comes with IP65 rating and features intelligent air cooling. It operates in temperatures ranging from -25 C to 60 C.

The new solution is pre-installed in factory for easy installation on-site. It features double fire suppression design.