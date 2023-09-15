Large-scale PV projects proliferate in Bangladesh

The Bangladeshi authorities approved several large scale PV projects in recent months to increase the share of renewables in the country’s electricity mix and reach its energy and climate targets. This increase in projects is likely due to new measures that were recently introduced to help domestic independent power producers build and operate new renewable energy plants.

The country’s solar project pipeline recently increased by another 300 MW of capacity, spread across three different projects. In addition, the Bangladeshi cabinet approved two 100 MW projects this week.

Singapore-based Ditrolic SA International Pte and Powernetic Energy secured the permit to deploy one of the two solar plants in Cox’s Bazar, where it already operates a 20 MW solar project, installed back in 2018.

The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) will buy electricity from the facility for a period of 20 years at a rate of $0.0998/kWh. The developer will have to install a 14 km 132 kV double circuit evacuation line to reach the nearest grid substation.

The second project, which will be located across the Dinajpur and Thakurgaon districts, was secured by a consortium formed by Green Progress Renewable B.V. and IRB Associates.



The agreed tariff rate for the power plant is also $0.0998/kWh. The two companies will install the facility on a build-own-operate basis. The developer will have to build 11 km double-circuit power evacuation lines for the electricity to reach the Pirganj grid substation.

State-owned utility Electricity Generation Company of Bangladesh (EGCB), meanwhile, has announced plans to set up another 100 MW solar power plant in the Sonagazi sub-district in Feni district. It will feed the economic zones there.

Hero Future Energies Asia will serve as a partner of the EGCB in the new joint venture. The EGCB will provide the required land, while the Singapore-based company will provide the required funds for the construction of the plant.