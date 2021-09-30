Large scale solar-plus-hydrogen project secures 25-year PPA in French Guiana

A rendering of the project.

French hydrogen specialist HDF Energy has announced it has secured a 25-year power purchase agreement for its Centrale Electrique de l’Ouest Guyanais (CEOG) project – a PV park and 128 MWh, hydrogen-based storage station in Saint-Laurent-du-Maroni, in northwestern French Guiana.

The facility will sell power at an undisclosed price to French power utility EDF. “The price of CEOG electricity is competitive with diesel power plant[s] in French Guiana and this, without including the negative externalities of … fossil [power] plants,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine.

The equity for the project will be provided by French investment firm and asset manager Meridiam, which owns a 60% stake in the project, and SARA, a refinery based in Martinique and supplying the French Antilles and Guiana. The non–recourse project financing will be awarded by unspecified commercial and development banks.

The facility relies on a 55 MW solar unit, a 16 MW electrolyzer, storage tanks and a fuel cell. The project is intended at covering the energy needs of local households as well as those of the nearby municipality of Mana. The facility will be able to produce a fixed electrical daily output of 10 MW until evening, and of 3 MW during the night.

The CEOG project was launched by developer and French hydrogen specialist HDF Energy in May 2018. At the time, the company said the value of the facility was estimated at around $90 million. The project was originally set to be commissioned last year.