Larsen & Toubro builds green hydrogen plant in India

From pv magazine India

Larsen & Toubro has commissioned 380 kW of an 800 kW green hydrogen plant at its AM Naik Heavy Engineering Complex in Hazira, in the Indian state of Gujarat.

The Indian multinational said the green hydrogen plant, which is spread across 3,000 square meters, will produce 45 kilograms of green hydrogen per day for self-consumption by its Hazira manufacturing complex. It said the operational 380 kW capacity uses an alkaline electrolysis process. The remaining 420 kW capacity will be based on PEM electrolysis technology.

“The green hydrogen plant is designed for an electrolyzer capacity of 800 kW comprising both alkaline (380 kW) and PEM (420 kW) technologies,” said Larsen & Toubro. “It will be powered by a rooftop solar plant of 990 kW peak DC capacity and a 500kWh battery energy storage system. The 420 kW PEM electrolyzer, along with solar plant capacity augmentation to 1.6 MW peak DC, will be part of future expansion.”

Larsen & Toubro set up the green hydrogen generation plant and integrated it with the existing manufacturing facilities to use the high-purity green hydrogen (99.99%) and oxygen that is produced. The manufacturing facility will use a blend of 15% hydrogen with natural gas as a fuel. Oxygen will supplement the existing usage in cutting and welding applications.

The plant design incorporates both active and passive safety systems to ensure safe operation and production. It will be operated through control systems with remote monitoring functionality, the company said. In addition, an integrated data analytics platform designed by Larsen & Toubro will provide insight into the performance of the electrolyzers and the overall plant.

Larsen & Toubro said it aims to play a significant role in accelerating the ecosystem around green hydrogen, with its thrust in both the EPC and build-own-operate models, coupled with the backward integration of manufacturing electrolyzers and grid battery energy storage systems.