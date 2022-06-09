Last call to submit your content for TechCrunch Disrupt

“Be sure to catch me speaking at TechCrunch Disrupt.” That right there is a mighty fine conversation starter in the startup world. And you might have the chance to legit use it, but only if you take action right now.

Here’s the deal. Every TechCrunch Disrupt offers a fine roster of experts and icons who share their wisdom from a Disrupt stage. Do you have what it takes to speak at TC Disrupt on October 18-20? Then, with all due haste, fill out this application before the opportunity disappears. Our open call for speakers ends tomorrow, June 10.

Check out these notable orators from our Disrupt 2020 roster, and then picture yourself listed among the 2022 cohort of tech startup founders, ecosystem experts, VCs, tech icons and possibly a celebrity or two. Pardon our not-so-humble brag, but speaking at Disrupt is a great way to gain exposure and build your brand. Just sayin’.

Tell us what you know. We’re just spitballing here, but you could share your founder story or a unique perspective in the startup ecosystem. Did you overcome a challenge or learn from a failure? Maybe you want to share a how-to on building a successful business or have a bag full of tips and tricks that every startup founder needs to know.

Whatever form your hard-won expertise takes, we want to hear about it — but your time to tell us is running out. Fill out and submit this application by tomorrow, June 10. We’ll review the submissions and notify all applicants by July 31. If you make the cut, we’ll send you more information about associated benefits and your presentation format.

TechCrunch Disrupt takes place on October 18-20 followed by an online edition October 21. Don’t miss your chance to share your expertise from a Disrupt stage. Wouldn’t that look mighty nice on your professional bio?

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.