Latest HR Tech Trends that Will Influence Your Business

The latest in your Human Resources department means that you will work to put your employees first. When you use technology toward this end and deploy technology to help you, you can attract talent to your business. With the work of innovation and learning processes in your business, you also retain higher talent in your employees.

Does this imply that we will use artificial intelligence in HR to recruit and hire people? That’s a strong possibility.

Artificial intelligence in HR is now a reality, as technology plays an increasingly important role in recruiting and retaining talent. Automation and artificial intelligence (AI) are only two examples of the latest HR tech trends used daily.

So, what’s the next major challenge in HR tech on the horizon?

There’s a lot of it, ugh. So, to make things a little simpler, we’ve narrowed down these HR tech trends to six that could have a significant impact on your company (if it hasn’t already).

Remote Teams

Remote work is one of the largest and most prominent trends. However, according to the findings of a study conducted by the International Working Group (IWG), remote work is no longer the exception. Still, it is on its way towards becoming the HR tech trend in many organizations and regions.

Fortunately, technology has many solutions at its disposal, and it will undoubtedly continue to focus on bringing disparate teams together.

Location is no longer a barrier thanks to interactive project management and communications suites like Slack or Trello and cloud-based HR software. Instead, what technology must now address is ensuring that distributed teams remain connected and effective.

Cloud-based HR

When you have remote staff, your HR department may be as well. With a remote team, you’ll want cloud-based HR platforms to come into play in the future of HR management.

Using cloud-based HR software is gradually becoming the standard, not just for globally remote teams. It’s far more scalable, making it ideal for rapidly expanding firms where HR specialists can work with real-time data.

Employee Mental Health & Wellness

Employee mental health affects the organization as a whole, as well as team productivity and work performance. So it’s no surprise that it’s a hot topic right now!

A number of projects are in the process to help employees prevent burnout and take care of their mental and physical health, resulting in higher staff retention.

As a result, employee mental health and wellness systems fueled by employee data will become increasingly common. Gamification platforms will continue to flourish, but there will be a noticeable shift in attention towards employee mental health. In the United States alone, one out of every five persons suffers from a mental illness. Therefore, Businesses are beginning to realize the implications for their overall performance.

Employer Branding

For years, organizations have been using social media to improve their reputation and brand image among potential and existing employees. According to LinkedIn, 72 percent of employers feel that a company’s image and reputation have a massive effect on the hiring process and the bottom line, lowering cost-per-hire and attracting more qualified candidates.

In conclusion, this is not a passing fad, but rather an area that corporations should explore further if they’ve not. Again, technology may assist—from expanding job boards and corporate review sites to career sites integrated with HR software and social media platforms. In addition, employee stories and job offers in hyper-targeted social ads help pinpoint the audience and attract the best people.

Enhancing Recruitment Experiences

The use of Artificial intelligence is already transforming the overall recruitment journey. From applications and resumes to interviews, everything is going digital, and recruiters now have information and the ability to help build a smooth candidate experience. So whether it’s an employee or an applicant, HR is progressively becoming about the “experience.”

Businesses have difficulty finding talented employees to fill unfilled positions, which favors the employee rather than the company. Furthermore, retaining skilled employees is becoming increasingly challenging. Employees are constantly lured by the nearly unending benefits that competing organizations provide. That’s where technology comes in, allowing HR departments to tap into new resources and solutions to expand their worldwide reach and better serve their employees’ particular requirements.

Data Analytics with AI

Everything in today’s modern world revolves around data. The value of data management in human resources is undeniable, especially as teams expand. Easy surveys, employee feedback tools & analytics platforms are the technological resources accessible to HR managers today.

One prominent trend is augmented analytics, a data-driven method that uses machine learning and language processing to automate insights. Augmented analytics tools, according to experts, are more user-friendly ways to evaluate employee data and generate better insights. They use AI skills to analyze vast sets of data, spot trends, and keep track of key indicators. The tools then provide the data in an easy-to-understand, conversational format.

Final Thoughts

Although some people believe that digitization and other cutting-edge AI and cloud-based technology will eliminate the human aspect from the equation, the contrary may be true.

If we look more closely at the strong capabilities of these technologies, we’d see that they are helping corporations in becoming more human. How? By liberating HR experts from tedious, you can help them focus on more critical areas and authentic human touch.

The significant advantage of the latest HR tech trends appears to be that they do not intend to replace people. Instead, it’s there to help people form more significant professional and social relationships.

Image Credit: Kampus Production; Pexels; Thank you!