Launch price TC Sessions: Crypto tix going, going…

If blockchain, cryptocurrency, decentralized finance (DeFi) and web3 get your entrepreneurial motor running, do not miss our TC Sessions: Crypto daylong deep dive on November 17 in Miami. We have special launch pricing on passes and exhibitor packages, and you can save a chunk of change. But don’t pussyfoot around — supplies are limited, running low and going fast.

General admission: $199 (save $250)

University students: $49 (save $400)

Startup Exhibitor Package: $599 (save $200)

Buy your pass or package today, because when they’re gone, prices go up.

DeFi, crypto and NFT technologies, a wild mix of potential, volatility and risk, continue to make waves and headlines and make many investors skittish. But other VCs, including traditional Silicon Valley stalwart a16z, remain bullish.

At TC Sessions: Crypto, you’ll enjoy in-depth interviews and interactive panel discussions with the sector’s leading founders, builders, investors and regulators. They’ll discuss the current market turbulence, emerging trends and what it will take for the cryptoverse to win mainstream acceptance. Plus, what it takes to build a web3-based business during a market downturn.

It’s the perfect time and place to expand your network, and our event app makes it easy to find and schedule meetings with attendees who align with your business mission. Based on information you provide when you register, the app searches the attendee list and makes recommendations.

You can send invites to schedule 1:1 meetings as you wish. Meet the perfect co-founder, find a dev with mad skills or pitch investors. It’s a quick, easy and efficient way to (bit) mine for opportunities — pun intended.

Do you have programming that you’d like to present at TC Sessions: Crypto? We’re on the lookout for trendsetting, game-changing, early-stage startup founders, investors and ecosystem experts. Apply and submit your proposed content before September 9. We’ll notify accepted applicants by October 3. Show us your expertise!

TC Sessions: Crypto takes place on November 17 in Miami. Don’t miss your chance to save a chunk of change. These launch-special passes and exhibitor packages are limited, and their days are numbered. Buy them now — while you still can.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions: Crypto? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.