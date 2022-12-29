Lawmaker, Public-Interest Groups Call for Transparency at GAO’s Foresight Center

A key lawmaker and transparency advocates have noted a need for public access and disclosure, as the Government Accountability Office grows an effort to inform decision makers on emergent policy areas while consulting with unpaid advisors at its Center for Strategic Foresight.

The center currently includes eight fellows, who analyze trends that will impact the federal government and whom GAO teams may consult in advance of briefings with lawmakers for insight on the policy implications of such trends.

But GAO is a part of the legislative branch and not subject to certain executive-branch laws like the Federal Advisory Committee Act, which lays out requirements for advisory-committee membership, public access and transparency.

“GAO is an influential oversight agency that should take every step possible to ensure its operations and decision-making processes are clear and accessible to everyone,” Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., told Nextgov.

Connolly currently chairs the House Oversight and Reform Committee’s panel on government operations. He recently presided over a biannual technology scorecard hearing that showcases the importance of GAO’s voice in federal cybersecurity policy.

Going forward, strategy documents—including GAO’s November performance and accountability report for Fiscal Year 2022—show the agency plans to be more proactive in determining its guidance for lawmakers on issues like cybersecurity and others related to science and technology.

“GAO will continue to hire additional engineers, scientists and staff with scientific and technology policy analysis and data science experience to broaden our scientific and technical expertise,” the November performance report reads. “We have almost tripled the size of our [Science and Technology Assessment and Analytics] teams from 49 at its inception in 2019 to 136 as of September 2022, with plans to grow to about 160 by the end of FY 2023.”

According to a strategy GAO issued in March, the agency plans on “enhancing” the center as part of a goal “to deliver high quality results and products, and promote knowledge sharing, government standards, and strategic solutions.”

Unlike most of GAO’s work, the center is not associated with a request from Congress. In an interview with Nextgov, Stephen Sanford, managing director of GAO’s Strategic Planning and External Liaison team and the official who oversees the foresight center, said the idea emerged from inside the SPEL office and was developed by himself and former SPEL Managing Director James-Christian Blockwood.

Since GAO’s executive committee approved its charter in November of 2017, the center has had a total of nine fellows from international government institutions, academia and the private sector, including current and former executives from UnitedHealth Group, Exxon Mobil, Dow Chemical and the Kellogg Company, as well as individual consulting firms.

The center has since shed one fellow, but there is room for up to 20 advisers under the charter, and Sanford said his office is recruiting more of the unpaid consultants.

Public interest groups flag potential for undue influence

During a conference GAO hosted to highlight its futurecasting work in September of 2019, Amy Webb, a professor at the NYU Stern School of Business, said it was a “civic duty” to serve as a fellow at the center. But Sean Moulton, a senior policy analyst for the Project on Government Oversight, said the fact that the fellows are not financially compensated is actually a flag indicating at least a need for transparency.

“That means their agenda may or may not really be the same as GAO’s agenda,” he told Nextgov. “If these fellows are being paid by somebody else, but doing any considerable amount of work to try and advise and provide perspective to GAO, I really think there needs to be a fair amount of transparency to the process, into what information the government’s receiving from them, so that people can evaluate it for themselves: is it very self serving of some consultant group, or is this just good advice?”

In addition to publicly accessible work produced for GAO by the center, Sanford told Nextgov “we’ve definitely had more informal conversations with fellows, just to get their perspective.”

Craig Holman, the government affairs lobbyist for the consumer rights group Public Citizen, told Nextgov, “For industry heavyweights, [the center] is an influence-peddling dream come true.”

Noting requirements for registered lobbyists to disclose their engagements with lawmakers and other government officials, he said special interests could instead “get their messages transmitted to Congress under the pretense of fact-based, nonpartisan reports.”

FACA rules require meetings between government officials and external advisors to be recorded and disclosed while facilitating public engagement. There are also rules about the makeup of such advisory committees to ensure an appropriate balance of views is represented.

“Even though this isn’t necessarily an advisory committee, maybe they should be trying to adhere to some of the [FACA] principles,” Moulton said, for “some level of transparency, some level of public disclosure on an ongoing basis.”

Asked to respond to the transparency concerns raised by public interest groups, the GAO spokesperson said “we could certainly look at it,” but noted GAO is not required to comply with FACA because it is in the legislative branch of government.

GAO’s position as an arm of Congress has also made it exempt from laws like the Government Performance and Results Act and the Freedom of Information Act. But GAO says, despite this, it generally holds itself to the “spirit” of both. In his comments to Nextgov, Rep. Connolly said the same should go for FACA.

“GAO’s efforts to engage both the public and private sector to identify the issues of import to and the needs of future Congresses is an exercise to be lauded,” he said. “But just as we require the executive branch to identify its trusted public sector advisors through the Federal Advisory Committee Act—which also requires meetings and records be available to the public—GAO should, too.”

In characterizing the center, GAO officials have recognized the need for objectivity in recommendations and reporting.

During a December 2021 webinar celebrating the agency’s centennial, Jason Bair, director of international affairs and trade at GAO, joined Sanford and a selection of fellows from the foresight center to cheer the new focus on prospective analysis and stress the importance of staying objective.

“We can improve the future effectiveness and efficiency of federal programs and activities when we … lay out those options for the policymakers,” Bair said. “We’re not the policymakers, but when we can give them really good, high quality, reliable information upon which they can make those decisions and understand those trade offs, I think that’s where we should be headed.”

“We as auditors are really well positioned to provide valuable insights to them, especially on some of the complex issues that they face,” he added. “But we could do that if we bring to bear the same kind of rigor and objectivity that we bring to our other types of performance audits that we’re very, very comfortable doing.”

The most prominent physical product of the center’s fellows is a March 15 report on “trends affecting government and society.” The big-picture document shows how GAO’s effort to do more prospective analysis interacts with the agency’s commitment to being “non-ideological.” It notes a crucial role for public-private partnerships, a concept that in cybersecurity policy is generally associated with a voluntary approach—as opposed to regulatory enforcement—in the government’s management of critical-infrastructure companies.