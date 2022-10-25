Laying Geological Groundwork for Life on Earth – Early Plate Tectonics, Flipping of Geomagnetic Poles

Research led by Harvard University offers new, sharper proof of early plate tectonics and flipping of geomagnetic poles.

New evidence points to the role of plate tectonics in early Earth’s release of internal heat and the swapping of geomagnetic poles.

Some of the sharpest evidence yet that Earth’s crust was pushing and pulling in a manner similar to modern plate tectonics at least 3.25 billion years ago has been revealed by new research that analyzed pieces of the most ancient rocks on the planet. Additionally, the study provides the earliest proof of when the planet’s magnetic north and south poles swapped places. The two findings offer clues into how such geological changes may have resulted in an environment more conducive to the emergence of life on our planet.

Described in the journal PNAS on October 24 and led by Harvard geologists Alec Brenner and Roger Fu, the work focused on a portion of the Pilbara Craton in Western Australia. This is one of the oldest and most stable pieces of the Earth’s crust. Using cutting-edge techniques and equipment, the scientists show that some of the Earth’s earliest surface was moving at a rate of 6.1 centimeters (2.4 inches) per year and 0.55 degrees every million years.

That speed is more than double the rate the ancient crust was shown to be moving in a previous study by the same researchers. Both the speed and direction of this latitudinal drift leaves plate tectonics as the most logical and strongest explanation for it.

“There’s a lot of work that seems to suggest that early in Earth’s history plate tectonics wasn’t actually the dominant way in which the planet’s internal heat gets released, as it is today, through the shifting of plates,” said Brenner, a Ph.D. candidate in the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences and a member of Harvard’s Paleomagnetics Lab. “This evidence lets us much more confidently rule out explanations that don’t involve plate tectonics.”