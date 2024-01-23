Learn how to hit $1M in ARR from Glasswing’s Rudina Seseri at TechCrunch Early Stage 2024

After securing your seed round, the race is on to scale ARR (annual recurring revenue). ARR is arguably the most critical startup metric founders need to understand and get right — especially if you’re building in the cloud. Why? It’s the number that investors look at to gauge both growth potential and changes in subscription bases.

The margin of error for founders is slim and execution is critical when faced with a ticking clock, limited seed dollars and a challenging macroeconomic environment. This is why you don’t want to miss our session, “Racing the Clock to $1M In ARR: Best Practices for Learning Fast from Launch Partners” at TechCrunch Early Stage on April 25 in Boston.

Hear the latest ARR scaling tips

We’ve invited Rudina Seseri, founder and managing partner at Glasswing Ventures, to break down ARR and delve into the best practices for rapidly iterating on the lessons learned from your launch partners (aka, your early customers).

She’ll help you understand how to ask your customers the right questions, get actionable answers, respond efficiently and avoid spinning your wheels at a critical juncture in your company’s growth. Interactive TC Early Stage sessions provide plenty of time to engage and ask questions. You’ll walk away with a deeper understanding of the topics and skills that are essential to startup success.

Get to know Rudina Seseri

Rudina Seseri leads Glasswing Ventures’ investments in artificial intelligence (AI), enterprise software as a service (SaaS), cloud, information technology (IT) software and vertical markets. She has 19 years of investing and operational experience in high-growth companies in IT software, cloud and enterprise SaaS. Before venture capital, she was a senior manager in the corporate development group at Microsoft Corporation. Prior to Microsoft, she worked as an investment banker in the Credit Suisse technology group.

Seseri served for four years as entrepreneur-in-residence for the Harvard Business School (HBS), is an executive fellow at HBS and sits on the board of directors of the New England Venture Capital Association, M&T Bank and MSC Industrial Supply. She graduated magna cum laude from Wellesley College with a BA in economics and international relations, and she holds an MBA from HBS.

