Let’s-a-go again with a new ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ trailer

One month after Nintendo debuted its first trailer for “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” the company has revealed yet another trailer—this time giving fans a first look at Princess Peach and Donkey Kong.

In the newest trailer, viewers get to see more of Illumination’s incredible animating skills with Donkey Kong, voiced by Seth Rogen, completely bitch-slapping Mario (Chris Pratt), and Princess Peach, voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy, ripping off a Cheep-Cheeps (pufferfish) from the plumber’s face. We also see Mario Kart get a nod with a quick clip of the legendary Rainbow Road.

And while many fans were disappointed with Pratt’s impression of Mario in the first trailer, he did give us a “let’s-a-go” and a “wahoo!” this time around. So, we’ll give him a break from the mocking for now. Or not.

[embedded content]

In a pre-recorded clip that played before the trailer, Rogen pretty much echoed Pratt’s statement from Nintendo’s last video. He said, “I remember looking at Mario Brothers and thinking, if they ever make a movie out of this, I better be in it. I’m happy to say that dream came true.”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is slated to premiere in theaters on April 7, 2023. The film also stars Charlie Day as Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Jack Black as Bowser, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.