Leveraging Global Momentum for Sustainability Reporting and Impact

Date/Time: December 14, 2023 (12-1PM ET / 9-10AM PT)

Global regulatory requirements such as CSRD, California’s SB-253 & SB-261, and pending SEC climate rules are fast-tracking the need for trusted ESG reporting. With various timelines, requirements, necessary preparations all eyes on sustainability and more, organizations are tasked with making sense of these regulatory complexities.

Join KPMG LLP (KPMG) and Workiva ESG leaders as they examine the significant impacts of these regulations while detailing key insights and innovative solutions for tackling these business challenges. They will discuss the importance of double materiality assessments, stakeholder engagement, how to prepare for regulatory reporting requirements, and their recommendations for disclosing ESG financial risks, impacts and opportunities. You’ll leave this webinar understanding various use-cases and insights for how your team can prepare for 2024 with critical sustainability strategies.

Learning Objectives:

Define the current challenges ESG data aggregation and curation are causing financial, risk, and ESG teams

Understand various steps and implications for regulatory compliance: Double materiality assessments, material topics and relevant impacts, risks and opportunities

Understand how innovations like automation and generative AI are driving sustainability and financial transformation

Some or all of the services described herein may not be permissible for KPMG audit clients and their affiliates or related entities.

Moderator:

Nethra Rajendran, Sustainability, Manager, GreenBiz

Speakers:

Mandi McReynolds – Head of Global ESG, Workiva

Marcus Leach, Advisory Managing Director, KPMG

If you can’t tune in live, please register and we will email you a link to access the webcast recording and resources, available to you on-demand after the live webcast.