LG launches residential air-to-water propane heat pump

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Unbenannt-5-600×439.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.focustechnica.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Unbenannt-5.jpg”>
South Korean electronics manufacturer LG has launched this week a new version of its Therma V R290 Monobloc residential heat pump.
“Our brand new Therma V R290 Monobloc air-to-water heat pump (AWHP) has been radically redesigned to help you install and maintain with speed, flexibility and simplicity,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “It is engineered to operate at peak capacity and efficiency, even in the harshest climatic conditions, with temperatures plummeting as low as -15 C.”
Popular content
LG is offering the heat pump in four versions with nominal capacities of 9 kW, 12 kW, 14 kW and 16 kW. Its seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) is reportedly over 5.
The manufacturer said the heat pump can also be integrated with energy storage systems (ESS) to maximize the use of residential PV systems.
“Surplus energy can be stored in the ESS battery and diverted to the AWHP’s integrated water tank during the daytime, when solar energy production is at its peak,” it explained. “In the evening, when energy consumption is typically high, the ESS utilizes the stored energy to provide hot water and to power home appliances, boosting energy efficiency and energy self-reliance.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected].
Source: pv magazine