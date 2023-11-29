LG launches residential air-to-water propane heat pump

a global warming potential of 3.

a flow temperature of 75 C and 100% heating output even at extremely low outside temperatures of -15 C, with the operating range reaching down to -28 C.



The new product utilizes propane (R290) as a refrigerant and hasAccording to the manufacturer, it can achieve

LG is offering the heat pump in four versions with nominal capacities of 9 kW, 12 kW, 14 kW and 16 kW. Its seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) is reportedly over 5.