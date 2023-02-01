LG unveils heat pump for water heating

LG’s Heat Pump Water Heater Therma V.

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/LG_Inverter_Heat_Pump_Water_Heater-600×400.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/LG_Inverter_Heat_Pump_Water_Heater.jpg”>

South Korea’s LG Electronics has presented a new line of water heating heat pumps for residential applications. They can be installed in garages, kitchens, laundry rooms, or bathrooms.

The Therma V comes in two versions, with the capacity to heat 200 liters or 270 liters of water. The 200-liter model has a COP of 3.30 at 7 C and 3.50 at 15 C. The 270-liter model has a COP of 3.45 at 7 C and 3.85 at 15 C.

The electric heat pumps have a power input of 2 kW at 230 V. The 200-liter model has an annual energy consumption of 756 kWh at 7 C and 709 kWh at 15 C. The larger model consumes 712 kWh per year at 7 C, and 646 kWh per year at 15 C.

The air source heat pump uses 75% of energy from the air and only 25% of electricity to heat water, according to LG’s product website. It features LG’s Dual inverter compressor, which works with twin rotors.

Popular content

“As twin rotaries balance each other while they are rotating with high speed, it reduced noise dramatically compared to the shaking single rotary compressor,” LG claims in the product’s data sheet. The heat pump produces noise at 53 dBA, which is the equivalent of refrigerator noise.

The Therma V 200L measures 580 mm x 1,625 mm x 582 mm and weighs in at 100 kg. The 270 L model measures 580 mm x 2,008 mm x 582 mm and weighs 119 kg. They can operate in temperatures from -5 C to 48 C. The devices use R134a refrigerant with a global warming potential (GWP) of 1,430.

The new solution comes with a 10-year warranty for the water tank and the compressor.