Liquid Hydrogen Leak on NASA’s Artemis I Moon Rocket – Launch Attempt Scrubbed

The launch director waived off today’s Artemis I launch attempt at approximately 11:17 a.m. EDT (8:17 a.m. PDT).

Engineering teams encountered a liquid hydrogen leak while loading the propellant into the core stage of the Space Launch System rocket. Multiple troubleshooting efforts to address the area of the leak by reseating a seal in the quick disconnect cavity where liquid hydrogen is fed into the rocket did not fix the issue. NASAEstablished in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. Its vision is "To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity." Its core values are "safety, integrity, teamwork, excellence, and inclusion."” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>NASA engineers are continuing to gather additional data.