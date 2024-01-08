LoanDepot hit by suspected ransomware attack

Mortgage and loan giant LoanDepot said Monday it is experiencing a cyberattack and that it’s “working diligently to restore normal business operations as quickly as possible.”

The Irvine, Calif.-based company said in a brief statement on its cybersecurity incident page that it has “taken certain systems offline” and is “working quickly to understand the extent of the incident and taking steps to minimize its impact.”

LoanDepot confirmed the cyberattack in a filing with federal regulators, describing the incident as involving the “encryption of data,” implying a ransomware attack.

“In response, the company shut down certain systems and continues to implement measures to secure its business operations, bring systems back online and respond to the incident,” the regulatory filing reads.

When reached by email, LoanDepot spokesperson Jonathan Fine reiterated the company’s statement, but declined to comment further or say whether the company has received a ransom demand from the hackers.

LoanDepot says it assists more than 27,000 customers monthly. Portions of LoanDepot’s website, including its customer portals, appear to be non-functional. One error message on a login page seen by TechCrunch tells users: “Recurring automatic payments are processing as expected, but there may be a temporary delay in viewing the posted payment in your payment history. If you are seeking to make a payment, you may do so through our contact center by speaking with an agent at 866-258-6572.”

The cyber incident at LoanDepot is the latest in a series of cyberattacks targeting the loan and mortgage industry in recent months.

A November ransomware attack on Fidelity National Financial, one of the largest insurance providers in the United States, knocked the company offline for more than a week. In December, mortgage and loan company Mr. Cooper said hackers had stolen the personal data on more than 14 million customers during an earlier October cyberattack. Mr. Cooper said it would incur at least $25 million in additional costs as a result of the incident, largely to pay for the credit monitoring of its affected customers.

New breach reporting rules that took effect in December require companies to notify regulators of cybersecurity incidents that may have a “material” effect on their business.

For its part, LoanDepot said in its regulatory filing that it will “continue to assess the impact of the incident and whether the incident may have a material impact on the company.”

