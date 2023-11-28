Logitech’s Wave Keys tries to bend ergonomics without breaking tradition

Review Logitech’s latest take on ergonomic keyboards is a divisive device. It will delight users seeking palm rests but annoy key bashers more accustomed to chiclet or mechanical models.

Wave Keys is a wireless keyboard that can connect via Bluetooth or a wireless dongle, depending on your available options. It also features a built-in cushioned palm rest and a curved form designed to match where the user’s hands are likely to rest.

Although Logitech sells other ergonomic keyboards – the Ergo K860, for instance, where the keyboard is split into two halves – the Wave is more compact and less visually intimidating. It seems as though Logitech is attempting to subtly incorporate ergonomics without the user noticing.

The keys themselves are chunky, with a good deal of travel. Initially, I was hopeful that this keyboard might feature mechanical switches. Unfortunately, it does not – a membrane operates behind the scenes, and while that might not bode well for longevity, it does mean that less effort is required to press the keys.

In use, I didn’t really notice the lack of mechanical action, although the key travel, which is longer than the laptop-style keyboard I’m accustomed to, could be off-putting. More concerning is the lack of backlighting, especially on the graphite version of the Wave Keys.

The cushioned palm rest is a neat touch, and I would recommend the graphite version over the other colors since darker shades tend to hide more sins. An off-white version is available, and a rose edition is due in “select markets” in 2024.

However, although the Wave Keys is well designed and exudes quality, I did not personally like it – I prefer a flat keyboard. Conversely, members of my household thought the design was brilliant and dread the day it gets returned to Logitech.

The Wave Keys is available on Logitech’s website for $59.99 (£69.99) and is compatible with Windows machines and Macs – I tested it on both. It also connects to iPadOS 14 or later, ChromeOS, Android 9 or later, and Linux.

I used Bluetooth for connectivity, which was reliable. The two AAA batteries that power the peripheral device should last for 36 months. Although the keyboard lacks general backlighting, there is a light for the caps lock key and a battery indicator. It also features legs that add a four-degree tilt and a proper on/off switch.

As a relatively compact ergonomic keyboard, the Wave Keys succeeds. It won’t appeal to everyone, but its aim is clear: to introduce ergonomics into the workplace with a design that won’t frighten the horses.

The absence of backlighting is unfortunate, and mechanical keyboard enthusiasts might be disappointed, particularly given the price point. Nonetheless, the design, palm rest, and build quality may make it an appealing option for those considering a more ergonomic keyboard. ®