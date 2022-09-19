Longi achieves 26.12% efficiency for gallium-doped p-type heterojunction solar cell

Chinese PV module maker Longi has announced it has achieved a power conversion efficiency of 26.12% for a gallium-doped, p-type heterojunction (HJT) solar cell based on an M6 wafer.

The cell also achieved an open-circuit voltage of 750.2 mV, a short-circuit current of 11,271 mA, and a fill factor of 84.76%. The result was confirmed by the Institute for Solar Energy Research (ISFH) in Hamelin, Germany.

Longi achieved an efficiency of 25.47% for the same solar cell in March. The company said the performance enhancement was due to an improvement in the passivation process without providing further details.

The Chinese manufacturer also achieved an efficiency of 26.5% for a n-type heterojunction cell in June and a 25.19% rating for its p-type TOPCon solar cell in July 2021. In June 2021, it recorded a 25.21% efficiency rating for an n-type TOPCon device.