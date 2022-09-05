Longi brings special 66-cell solar panels to Europe

Longi developed its new HiMO5 modules for the European market.

From pv magazine Germany

Longi has added another half-cell model to its HiMO5 monocrystalline solar module series.

The new product is based on M10 wafers with 66 solar cells and a newly designed frame. The Chinese solar panel maker said it was specially developed for the European PV market. The special module configuration also enables installation in landscape format, as the panels can also be fixed to the short side of the frame, it added, noting that it designed it this way to optimize the installation of solar modules in ground-mounted systems.

Longi claims that the new modules make system planning significantly more flexible, especially in the power plant segment, thanks to the landscape format. The modules are compatible with standard mounting systems on the market.

With the option of fixing it to the short side of the frame, there is less installation and material expenditure than witb conventional solar modules of comparable size. As an example, Longi noted that six-row landscape format systems can be implemented, which would otherwise require significantly more mounting rails and module clamps.