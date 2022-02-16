Longi unveils 415W solar panel with 21.25% efficiency

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/thumbnail_product2-e1644997080678-600×375.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/thumbnail_product2-e1644997080678-1200×750.jpg”>
Chinese module manufacturer Longi has unveiled a new 54-cell solar module based on M10 wafers with a size of 182mm, for commercial and industrial rooftop systems.
The Hi-MO 5m module has a rated power of 415W and a power conversion efficiency of 21.25%.
“Hi-MO 5m 54-cell modules feature PERC gallium-doped, p-type half-cut cells with the highest resistance against light aging (lowest LID) for maximum energy yield and are backed with a 25-year performance warranty,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “This technology has won performance and technology awards from the Renewable Energy Testing Center (RETC) and PV Evolution Labs (PVEL).”
Popular content
The manufacturer said the new panels have a size of 1,722×1,134mm. “Their short circuit current is low and well below 15A,” it further explained. “At less than 2m² in size and less than 23kg in weight, the module [is] small and light enough for one person to install.”
According to the manufacturer, the new Hi-MO 5m 54-cell series can be deployed with standard mounting systems clamping onto the long and short sides of the module frame, as well as lay-in or slide-in systems and elevation systems with module edge clamping. “The modules are also compatible with most popular inverters,” it also stated, without providing further technical details.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected]
Source: pv magazine