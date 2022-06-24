Longi’s heterojunction solar cell hits 26.5%

Longi’s solar cell achieved a fill factor of 86.08%.

Chinese PV module maker Longi has achieved a power conversion efficiency of 26.5% for a gallium-doped, p-type heterojunction (HJT) solar cell based on an M6 wafer. It said the result has been confirmed by Germany’s Institute for Solar Energy Research Hamelin (ISFH).

“Through consistent technological innovation, Longi, the world’s leading solar technology company, has achieved continual breakthroughs in PV conversion efficiencies, breaking the world record for HJT cell efficiency twice in one week in October 2021,” it said, without providing additional details. The cell also achieved a fill factor of 86.08%, it noted.

Longi achieved an efficiency of 25.47% for the same cell in March and a 25.19% rating for its p-type TOPCon solar cell in July 2021. In June 2021, it recorded a 25.21% efficiency rating for an n-type TOPCon device. It has also reached a 26.3% efficiency for its n-type HJT cell.