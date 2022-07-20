Look what’s happening tomorrow at TC Sessions: Robotics

Who’s ready for robots? Tomorrow, July 21, is the big day when the global community of people who live, breathe and build robots gather to talk about the latest developments in the field and get a look at demos of the newest robotics products and artificial intelligence applications.

Let's take a look at some of the highlights you can expect tomorrow.

Start things off with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh. In The Changing Face of Work, Walsh discusses what employers and regulators need to do to prepare for the huge impact automation will have on American workers.

Find out why robotics hasn’t been hit nearly as hard by the slowdown in venture capital investment as other tech industries. Kelly Chen (DCVC), Bruce Leak (Playground Global) and Helen H. Liang (FoundersX Ventures) talk about the ongoing appeal and enthusiasm for automated solutions in Funding the Future.

Robot demo! Get a look at Digit — a bipedal fulfillment robot — in Agility Digit Demo. Agility Robotics’ Jonathan Hurst and Damion Shelton put Digit through its paces.

When you think “vast robot army,” think Amazon, not Skynet. Join VP Joseph Quinlivan for Automating Amazon, a discussion about how the retailer — and an 800-pound warehouse-automation gorilla — plans to keep its edge.

Don’t miss the TechCrunch Robotics Pitch-off, as robotics’ brightest founders pitch their tech — in front of a live audience — to our panel of industry judges Ayah Bdeir (littleBits, acquired by Sphero), Kelly Chen (DCVC) and Ohio State University’s Ayanna Howard.

Renowned roboticist and inventor (Segway, iBOT and AutoSyringe to name just a few), Dean Kamen has — since founding FIRST in 1989 — committed his life to promoting STEM education. In Education FIRST, Kamen will discuss his creations and the work he’s doing to inspire the next generation of inventors.

How can robots and humans coexist safely and productively? That’s the question Rodney Brooks (RobustAI) and Clara Vu (Veo Robotics) will address in Shaping Robots, Environments, and People for Harmony.

