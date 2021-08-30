Loom Solar unveils 440W/530W bifacial modules

From pv magazine India

Loom Solar, a solar technology startup in India, has launched its Shark line of bifacial panels. The modules use sixth-generation (PID-free) mono PERC solar cells from Germany.

The nine-busbar panels are mainly designed for rooftop solar projects. They provide power outputs ranging from 440 W to 530 W, with power conversion efficiencies of 20% to 21%. The rear side gains are up to 20%, leading to 530 W of output.

Each panel features 144 half-cut solar cells and measures 2,131 mm x 1,047 mm x 35 mm and weighs 24 kg.

“The Shark bifacial panels utilize both sides to generate power, further raising the efficiency with the help of reflective surfaces like white paint, RCC roof, and installed height of 1.5 meters from the base. The panels help in 33% saving of rooftop space with respect to existing technologies,” said Loom Solar.