Lululemon names Twitch exec Mike Aragon CEO of Mirror

Months after the surprise departure of Mirror founder Brynn Putnum, Lululemon today announced that it has former Twitch Chief Content Officer Mike Aragon to run the connected fitness brand. Effective January 17, Aragon will be stepping into the CEO for both Mirror and Lululemon’s Digital Fitness line.

“Mike Aragon has an impressive track record of building successful brands by connecting people and building communities through digital content and experiences,” Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald said in a release tied to the news. “He is the ideal leader to chart the path forward for MIRROR as we engage with the more than 10 million lululemon guests who live the sweat life.”

Putnum stepped down as CEO in September effective immediately, according to a memo that noted Lululemon was on the search for “the right candidate to drive the brand’s next phase of growth.” The news followed the fitness brand’s $500 million 2020 acquisition of the connected fitness startup, ad the pandemic was fueling interest in the category.

Aragon joins the company after nearly five years serving as the CCO of Amazon-owned live streaming service, Twitch. Prior to that, he served as the GM of Crunchyroll parent, Ellation and a VP at PlayStation Network/Sony.

“Mirror has a strong market position with a growing subscriber base, and I look forward to building upon this solid foundation and defining the next chapter of growth with the talented MIRROR team,” he said in the same release.

Interesting in home fitness has continued as the pandemic has raged on, though re-openings of gyms have impacted the bottom line of competitors like Peloton. Mirror has also seen increased competition from fellow full-screen workout platforms like Tempo and Tonal. Earlier this week, Nike filled a lawsuit against Lululemon, over the infringement of six patents related to Mirror and connected apps.