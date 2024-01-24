Lunar Aspirations to Pacific Disintegration: The Journey of the Peregrine Ion Trap Mass Spectrometer

The Peregrine Ion Trap Mass Spectrometer (PITMS) has returned to Earth after an eventful ten days in space, burning up on re-entry over the Pacific Ocean.

Developed at short notice by RAL Space, the Open University, and NASAEstablished in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. Its vision is "To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity." Its core values are "safety, integrity, teamwork, excellence, and inclusion." NASA conducts research, develops technology and launches missions to explore and study Earth, the solar system, and the universe beyond. It also works to advance the state of knowledge in a wide range of scientific fields, including Earth and space science, planetary science, astrophysics, and heliophysics, and it collaborates with private companies and international partners to achieve its goals.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]” tabindex=”0″ role=”link”>NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, the instrument was originally destined for the moon to determine the composition of the super-thin lunar atmosphere, but the mission ran into trouble shortly after leaving Earth, when a critical propellant leak was discovered on its lander.

In an ambitious mission of firsts, PITMS was riding aboard Astrobotic’s Peregrine Lunar Lander, the world’s first commercial lunar lander, having launched on the Vulcan Centaur rocket’s maiden voyage.

Despite not making it to the moon, the PITMS team said the mission was largely successful and achieved the majority of its goals, after they were able to turn the instrument on and demonstrate that it was fully functioning and operating as it would have on the lunar surface.

“We were able to power on our instrument and checked everything was functioning as it should,” said Roland Trautner, a project manager for PITMS at the European Space AgencyThe European Space Agency (ESA) is an intergovernmental organization dedicated to the exploration and study of space. ESA was established in 1975 and has 22 member states, with its headquarters located in Paris, France. ESA is responsible for the development and coordination of Europe's space activities, including the design, construction, and launch of spacecraft and satellites for scientific research and Earth observation. Some of ESA's flagship missions have included the Rosetta mission to study a comet, the Gaia mission to create a 3D map of the Milky Way, and the ExoMars mission to search for evidence of past or present life on Mars.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]” tabindex=”0″ role=”link”>European Space Agency (ESA), which funded the instrument. “We were very happy to see that the data confirmed our instrument is in good health, that it survived the launch and harsh conditions of space, and that the instrument could provide clean data.

“We developed the spectrometer using a novel fast-track project management approach, delivering the payload in less than two years, which is twice as fast as typical payload development programs. We defined our success criteria such that what we have now achieved – delivering our instrument to NASA and the successful checkout of the instrument in orbit – constitutes 90% of our project’s success.”

Christopher Howe, Production and Software Group Leader at RAL Space, said: “The success of EMS is also a testament to the good collaboration between the space agencies, industry, and academia.

“The short development time would not have been possible without an efficient and trustful working relationship between those entities.”

The technology developed for PITMS will now be used on future space missions, including ENFYS, a spectrometer designed to be fitted to the Rosalind Franklin MarsMars is the second smallest planet in our solar system and the fourth planet from the sun. It is a dusty, cold, desert world with a very thin atmosphere. Iron oxide is prevalent in Mars' surface resulting in its reddish color and its nickname "The Red Planet." Mars' name comes from the Roman god of war.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]” tabindex=”0″ role=”link”>Mars Rover, due for launch in 2028.

PITMS represents a longstanding collaboration between RAL Space, the OU, and NASA GSFC, which aims to advance our understanding of the Moon. The important work conducted in the UK was supported by the UK Space Agency’s membership of the European Space Agency.