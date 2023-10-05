Luxembourg allocates 52.7 MW in agrivoltaic tender

From pv magazine Germany
The Ministry of Energy of Luxembourg has allocated 52.7 MW of PV capacity across 14 projects in the country’s first tender for agrivoltaic projects. The tender was originally supposed to allocate 50 MW. The selected projects will spread across the country and will occupy a total surface of 73.5 hectares.
