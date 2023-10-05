 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Luxembourg allocates 52.7 MW in agrivoltaic tender

By Peter Moore on October 5, 2023

The Luxembourg Ministry of Energy has allocated 52.7 MW in an agrivoltaics tender. While the final prices from the procurement exercise have not been disclosed, the ministry said it considered ecological and agricultural factors.

The Ministry of Energy of Luxembourg has allocated 52.7 MW of PV capacity across 14 projects in the country’s first tender for agrivoltaic projects. The tender was originally supposed to allocate 50 MW. The selected projects will spread across the country and will occupy a total surface of 73.5 hectares.

Source: pv magazine

