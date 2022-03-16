LuxpowerTek launches multi-string DC-DC converter

The DC-coupled LSP 100K.

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/LSP100K-02-600×407.png” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/LSP100K-02-1200×814.png”>

Chinese inverter manufacturer LuxpowerTek has unveiled a new DC-coupled PV energy storage converter with a rated power of 100kW. The LSP 100K is described as a new type of converter that can turn the original grid-connected PV systems into an energy storage device.

The converter has a DC input voltage range of 300-1,000V and features 24 input strings and 12 output strings. It measures 1,015x680x310mm and has a weight of 140kg.

The converter has an efficiency of 97.9% and a European efficiency of 97.5%. It has an operating temperature range of -25 degrees Celsius to 60 degrees Celsius, air cooling, IP65-rated protection so it can be installed indoors and outdoors, and is able to operate at an altitude of up to 2,000m. The device has a five-year warranty.

Popular content

It is compatible with lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries with a voltage range from 300-700Vdc. According to the manufacturer, the LSP 100K integrates intelligent data collection for remote service assistance and features flexible account settings for multi-level-type users.

Launched in 2017, LuxpowerTek is based in Shenzhen, in China’s Guangdong province. It manufactures hybrid inverters, AC coupled inverters and storage systems.