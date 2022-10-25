Lyft relaunches monthly subscription plan at half the price

Ride-hail giant Lyft has relaunched Lyft Pink, its monthly subscription plan, at half of its previous price. At $9.99 per month or $99 per year, the new membership offers perks like free priority pickups and a discount of “at least” 5% on Preferred, Lux and XL rides, the company said Tuesday.

Members will also receive three free cancellations per month, a free monthly bike or scooter unlock, free Sixt car rental upgrades, roadside assistance for your own car up to four times per year and Grubhub+ discounts.

Previously, Lyft Pink provided members with discounts on all rides. The company said, on average, members saved $29 per month on rides, excluding the cost of membership. So really they saved $19 on rides on average.

Lyft is also pushing a higher tier or membership for riders who like to get on bikes and scooters. The Lyft Pink All Access plan, at $199 per year, has all the perks of Lyft Pink with unlimited 45-minute pedal bike rides, free unlimited e-bike and scooter unlocks, discounted e-bike or scooter minutes in participating cities, and three bike or scooter guest passes per year, according to Lyft. Top drivers enrolled in Lyft Rewards, the ride-hail company’s rewards program for drivers, will now also have access to a free monthly Lyft Pink membership, the company said.