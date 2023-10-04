M87’s Wobbling Jet: A Spin on Black Hole Mysteries

Researchers confirm the spin of the M87 galaxy’s supermassive black holeA black hole is a place in space where the gravitational field is so strong that not even light can escape it. Astronomers classify black holes into three categories by size: miniature, stellar, and supermassive black holes. Miniature black holes could have a mass smaller than our Sun and supermassive black holes could have a mass equivalent to billions of our Sun.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>black hole by observing the wobble in its jet, using two decades of data from global radio telescopes. This discovery marks a significant advancement in black hole studies.

The supermassive black hole at the heart of galaxy M87, made famous by the first picture of a black hole shadow, has yielded another first: the jet shooting out from the black hole has been confirmed to wobble, providing direct proof that the black hole is spinning.

Supermassive black holes, monsters up to billions of times heavier than the Sun that eat everything around them including light, are difficult to study because no information can escape from within. Theoretically, there are very few properties that we can even hope to measure. One property that might possibly be observed is spin, but due to the difficulties involved, there have been no direct observations of black hole spin.

Two Decades of Observations Yield Evidence

Searching for evidence for black hole spin, an international team analyzed over two decades of observational data for the galaxy M87. This galaxy located 55 million light-years away in the direction of the constellation Virgo harbors a black hole 6.5 billion times more massive than the Sun, the same black hole that yielded the first image of a black hole shadow by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) in 2019. The supermassive black hole in M87 is known to have an accretion disk, which feeds matter into the black hole, and a jet, in which matter is ejected from near the black hole at close to the speed of light.

The team analyzed data for 170 time frames collected by the East Asian VLBI Network (EAVN), the Very Long Baseline Array (VLBA), the joint array of KVN and VERA (KaVA), and the East Asia to Italy Nearly Global (EATING) VLBI network. In total, more than 20 radio telescopes across the globe contributed to this study.

Findings and Implications

The results show that gravitational interactions between the accretion disk and the black hole’s spin cause the base of the jet to wobble, or precess, much the same way that gravitational interactions within the Solar System cause the Earth to precess. The team successfully linked the dynamics of the jet with the central supermassive black hole, providing direct evidence that the black hole does in fact spin. The jet’s direction changes by about 10 degrees with a precession period of 11 years, matching theoretical supercomputer simulations conducted by ATERUI II at the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (NAOJ).

“We are thrilled by this significant finding,” says Yuzhu Cui, lead author on the paper summarizing the research she started as a graduate student at NAOJ before moving to Zhejiang Lab as a postdoctoral researcher. “Since the misalignment between the black hole and the disk is relatively small and the precession period is around 11 years, accumulating high-resolution data tracing M87 structure over two decades and thorough analysis are essential to obtain this achievement.”

“After the success of black hole imaging in this galaxy with the EHT, whether this black hole is spinning or not has been a central concern among scientists,” explains Dr. Kazuhiro Hada from NAOJ. “Now anticipation has turned into certainty. This monster black hole is indeed spinning.”

“This is an exciting scientific milestone that was finally revealed through years of joint observations by the international researchers team from 45 institutions around the world, working together as one,” says Dr. Motoki Kino at Kogakuin University, the coordinator of the East Asian VLBI Network Active Galactic Nuclei Science Working Group. “Our observational data beautifully fitted to the simple sinusoidal curve bring us new advances in our understanding of black hole and jet system.”

For more on this discovery, see Supermassive Black Hole’s Spin Verified.

Reference: “Precessing jet nozzle connecting to a spinning black hole in M87” by Yuzhu Cui, Kazuhiro Hada, Tomohisa Kawashima, Motoki Kino, Weikang Lin, Yosuke Mizuno, Hyunwook Ro, Mareki Honma, Kunwoo Yi, Jintao Yu, Jongho Park, Wu Jiang, Zhiqiang Shen, Evgeniya Kravchenko, Juan-Carlos Algaba, Xiaopeng Cheng, Ilje Cho, Gabriele Giovannini, Marcello Giroletti, Taehyun Jung, Ru-Sen Lu, Kotaro Niinuma, Junghwan Oh, Ken Ohsuga, Satoko Sawada-Satoh, Bong Won Sohn, Hiroyuki R. Takahashi, Mieko Takamura, Fumie Tazaki, Sascha Trippe, Kiyoaki Wajima, Kazunori Akiyama, Tao An, Keiichi Asada, Salvatore Buttaccio, Do-Young Byun, Lang Cui, Yoshiaki Hagiwara, Tomoya Hirota, Jeffrey Hodgson, Noriyuki Kawaguchi, Jae-Young Kim, Sang-Sung Lee, Jee Won Lee, Jeong Ae Lee, Giuseppe Maccaferri, Andrea Melis, Alexey Melnikov, Carlo Migoni, Se-Jin Oh, Koichiro Sugiyama, Xuezheng Wang, Yingkang Zhang, Zhong Chen, Ju-Yeon Hwang, Dong-Kyu Jung, Hyo-Ryoung Kim, Jeong-Sook Kim, Hideyuki Kobayashi, Bin Li, Guanghui Li, Xiaofei Li, Zhiyong Liu, Qinghui Liu, Xiang Liu, Chung-Sik Oh, Tomoaki Oyama, Duk-Gyoo Roh, Jinqing Wang, Na Wang, Shiqiang Wang, Bo Xia, Hao Yan, Jae-Hwan Yeom, Yoshinori Yonekura, Jianping Yuan, Hua Zhang, Rongbing Zhao and Weiye Zhong, 27 September 2023, Nature.

DOI: 10.1038/s41586-023-06479-6