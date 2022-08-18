Magnis Energy begins production at US battery gigafactory

From pv magazine Australia

Sydney-listed Magnis Energy Technologies has launched production at its massive Imperium3 (iM3NY) lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant in New York, with an annual production target of 1 GWh of battery cell capacity by the end of 2023.

Magnis Energy Technologies said the New York plant will work at an initial production rate of several thousand cells in the first month. Output will then be scaled up to 1 GWh per annum by 2023, before being ramped up to 1.8 GWh, which is the equivalent to about 15,000 battery cells per day. The company aims to increase annual production to 38 GWh of battery cell capacity by the end of 2030.

“Despite a challenging global environment and supply chain issues, we have successfully started production close to schedule which is a major achievement,” said Chaitanya Sharma, chief executive officer for iM3NY. “We now look forward to increasing production rates toward and over the gigawatt-hour mark.”

Popular content

The plant will manufacture cells featuring C4V’s patented Charge CCCV technology, which relies on bio-mineralized lithium manganese phosphate (BMLMP) cathode technology. The chemistry, which is free of nickel and cobalt, incorporates traditional electrolyte along with a patented mixed metal phosphate composition in the cathode which the company said enables 3.9 volts of charge – one of the highest voltages of any lithium-ion cells in the marketplace.

Magnis said the voltage is 20% higher than lithium-ion phosphate cells and up to 8% higher than nickel cobalt aluminium and nickel manganese cobalt cells.

“All aspects of the cell have been considered and engineered to ensure maximum performance, safety and the ability to manufacture high volumes,” said the company.