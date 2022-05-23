Mahindra Susten commissions 175 MW of solar in India

From pv magazine India

Maharashtra-headquartered Mahindra Susten, the renewables arm of Mahindra Group, has commissioned a 175 MW (AC) solar project in Bikaner district, Rajasthan. The capacity is the first portion of a bigger 250 MW solar project it is developing across a site spanning 900 acres, all of which will be connected to the interstate transmission system.

The project will supply electricity to Solar Energy Corporation of India over a period of 25 years at a fixed tariff of INR 2.54/kWh, Saurabh Mehta, Mahindra Susten’s business development and projects lead, told pv magazine.

“Mahindra Susten developed the project with engineering, procurement, and construction work done in-house. Operation and maintenance services for the plant are being provided by Mahindra Teqo [a sister company of Mahindra Susten],” said Mehta.

The project uses bifacial modules to maximize yield and reduce the land requirement. Water-free robots have been deployed to clean the solar panels. The project is purportedly the first of this scale in India to use bifacial module technology. Before implementing the project, Mahindra Susten deployed a prototype at a number of sites to analyze the advantages of bifacial technology.