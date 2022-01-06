Maldives to turn to solar for outer islands

The International Renewable Energy Agency estimated, from non-governmental sources, the Maldives had 15.152MW of off-grid solar generation capacity at the end of 2020.

The International Renewable Energy Agency estimated, from non-governmental sources, the Maldives had 15.152MW of off-grid solar generation capacity at the end of 2020.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will help the government of the Maldives tender for 20-30MW of solar generation capacity, to be installed in 1-2MW arrays across 20-25 of the state’s outer islands.

Floating solar could be set to contribute to the installations, with the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Technology having stated the panels will be a mixture of ground-mounted, rooftop and “near shore lagoon” systems.

A pre-Christmas announcement on the ministry website stated the ADB will provide technical assistance in holding a tender for the public-private partnership solar “hybrid” systems which will help reduce the nation’s dependence on diesel as the Maldives government aims for carbon neutrality this decade.

An ADB spokesperson told pv magazine the hybrid element of the solar arrays refers to a plan to add energy storage in a separate stage of development outside of the solar tender, which is expected to be opened around the middle of the year.

This copy was amended on 06/01/22 to add details supplied by the ADB.