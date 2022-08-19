Mark Zuckerberg says the metaverse won’t be as cringey as his cursed selfie

To mark the recent expansion of Meta’s bland virtual reality platform, Horizon Worlds, into France and Spain, Mark Zuckerberg shared a selfie. The graphic, featuring the boyish CEO superimposed before a low-res model of the Eiffel tower, quickly struck a nerve, sparking sneers, jeers and sighs from quippy social media users. And honestly, can you blame them?

If the image offended you — and personally, I’d find that reasonable given Meta’s influence over our virtual past and present — then perhaps you can find solace in this: Mark Zuckerberg hears you. He sees you. And no, he more or less says, the metaverse won’t look that wack. At least, not forever.

“Major updates to Horizon and avatar graphics coming soon. I’ll share more at Connect,” the CEO said on Instagram on Friday, referring to Meta’s upcoming developer conference. “Also, I know the photo I posted earlier this week was pretty basic — it was taken very quickly to celebrate a launch,” the executive added, showing signs of humanity. The misstep echos something wholly relatable; the act of posting a light-night selfie, only to regret it in the morning.

The Meta boss went on to reassure his followers that Horizon’s graphics are “capable of much more — even on headsets — and Horizon is improving very quickly.” Indeed, for all of our sakes, I sure hope he’s right.