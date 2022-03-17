Masdar begins work on 230MW solar park in Azerbaijan

Groundbreaking ceremony for 230-megwatt (MW) Garadagh Solar PV Plant attended by Ilham Aliyev, President of Republic of Azerbaijan, and energy ministers for UAE and Azerbaijan.

Abu Dhabi-based renewable energy developer Masdar has begun construction on a 230MW solar power plant in Garadagh, in Azerbaijan’s Baku Region.

The company said that the Garadagh Solar PV Plant will be located nine kilometers northwest of the Alat settlement and will represent the country’s first foreign investment-based independent solar power project.

Construction on the project is planned to be finalized by the end of this year. The solar facility will likely supply power to the nearby located Garadagh Industrial Park.

“The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), the UAE’s leading development financing institution driving sustainable development at home and abroad, is a key finance partner for the project and is keen to support Azerbaijan further over its efforts to achieve renewable-energy goals,” Masdar said in a statement.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) estimates Azerbaijan’s solar potential at 8 GW. However, very little solar has been built in the country thus far. By the end of 2020, just 30 MW of PV capacity had been deployed, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).