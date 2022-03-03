 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Masdar-EDF joint venture bid for more independence

By Peter Moore on March 3, 2022

The Emerge operation established by the two companies operates on-site solar panels for companies in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The EU executive body will decide whether to call in the proposal under its merger rules.

The European Commission has invited observations on a plan tabled by French state-owned energy company EDF and Emirati state-owned renewables business Masdar to give more independence to the Emerge joint venture they control.

Emerge operates on-site solar panels and building energy efficiency measures for businesses as well as operating street lights in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The operation’s state-controlled parent companies wish to give the unit more independence from them to operate in the relevant market as a “full-function joint venture,” which would mean Emerge falling under EU merger rules.

The European Commission on Friday published details of the proposed change in the Official Journal of the European Union and has invited feedback on the proposal with a deadline for comments set for Monday.

