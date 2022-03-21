Mauritius launches tenders for 140MW of solar-plus-storage

Mauritius had 83MW of installed solar generation capacity at the end of 2020.

The Central Electricity Board (CEB) of Mauritius has issued two different tenders for the deployment of a total of 140MW of solar-plus-storage capacity.

Through a first procurement exercise, the archipelago’s authority hopes to contract electricity under a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) from 100MW of solar-plus-storage capacity. No figure was given for the storage capacity expected from the tendered projects.

In a second tender, the CEB wants to contract power, through a PPA, from a 40MW facility.

Developers interested in the first exercise will have until June 22 to submit their bids while the deadline for the second tender is June 15.

The government of Mauritius is planning to increase the use of renewable sources of energy from the current level of around 22%, to 35% by 2025. The Indian Ocean island state has also been supporting distributed solar through net metering and rebates.

Mauritius had 83MW of installed solar generation capacity at the end of 2020, according to International Renewable Energy Agency figures.