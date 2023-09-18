Max Q: Firefly conquered the night

Hello and welcome back to Max Q!

In this issue:

Firefly Aerospace conquered the night

News from Varda Space and more

Firefly Aerospace successfully launched a satellite for the U.S. Space Force with just 24 hours’ notice, in a record-setting demonstration of rapid launch capabilities for national security missions.

The company launched the Victus Nox mission at the first available window, with Alpha leaving the pad just 27 hours after the launch notice was received.

More news from across TC

The Exploration Company signed a cargo delivery agreement with private space station developer Axiom Space, as well as a launch agreement with the Indian Space Research Organization.

signed a cargo delivery agreement with private space station developer Axiom Space, as well as a launch agreement with the Indian Space Research Organization. Open Cosmos , a U.K.-based satellite startup, raised $50 million, a standout number given the current climate for investing.

, a U.K.-based satellite startup, raised $50 million, a standout number given the current climate for investing. Rocket Lab has turned Virgin Orbit’s old HQ and manufacturing complex into a rocket engine development center.

has turned Virgin Orbit’s old HQ and manufacturing complex into a rocket engine development center. Techstars selected 12 new companies to join its space accelerator’s fall cohort, with startups working on everything from launch to in-space servicing.

selected 12 new companies to join its space accelerator’s fall cohort, with startups working on everything from launch to in-space servicing. Varda Space was denied a reentry request by the U.S. Air Force earlier this month, pushing back the company’s timeline for returning its first in-space manufacturing demonstration.

Max Q is brought to you by me, Aria Alamalhodaei. If you enjoy reading Max Q, consider forwarding it to a friend.