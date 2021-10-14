McDonald’s will serve Beyond Meat McPlant burgers in select US locations next month

After announcing a deal with Beyond Meat back in February, McDonald’s this morning announced that it is set to start selling plant-based Beyond Meat burgers in select locations next month.

Starting November 3, the McPlant will be available at eight of the fast food giant’s restaurants, including in Irving and Carrollton, Texas, Cedar Falls, Iowa, Jennings and Lake Charles, Louisiana and El Segundo and Manhattan Beach, California.

Still very much in the early stages, McDonald’s is positioning the deal as a “test” of Beyond’s patties, which are made from plant-based ingredients, including peas, rice and potatoes. The deal follows similar piloting in a number of international locations, including Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Austria and the U.K./Ireland, the latter of which launched last month.

Says McDonald’s, “The patty is served on a sesame seed bun with tomato, lettuce, pickles, onions, mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard and a slice of American cheese. It has the iconic taste of a McDonald’s burger, because it is one.” Your mileage may vary, depending on how that last sentence strikes you.

The company says it also will be broadening the McPlant line to include plant-based versions of chicken, pork and egg.

In February, Beyond struck a partnership with Yum Brands, which includes KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. Competitor Impossible Foods, meanwhile, has deals with Burger King, Starbucks and White Castle.